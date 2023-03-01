POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Opioid Crisis | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
The Opioid Crisis | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
President Biden is calling on Congress to tackle America’s opioid crisis, as fentanyl-related deaths in the US surge to more than 70,000 a year. Republican lawmakers are blaming the Biden administration for not doing enough to curb the production, sale and trafficking of this lethal synthetic opioid at the US’ southern border. Mexican drug cartels are increasingly manufacturing fentanyl for the US market, using chemicals imported predominantly from China.
March 1, 2023
