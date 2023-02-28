World Share

Drop, Cover, and Hold On: How to Prepare For an Earthquake

The Febraury 6 earthquakes that hit Türkiye and Syria, killed tens of thousands of people. The scale of the destruction and the enormous loss of life, was a wakeup call for many. Several countries in the Balkans are, just like Türkiye, prone to the quakes because of their geological position. And we all have wondered at some point, what should be done during an earthquake, and how do we better prepare for one. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp