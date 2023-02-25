POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kiev holds ceremony to mark the anniversary of the war
02:21
World
Kiev holds ceremony to mark the anniversary of the war
The European Union has approved a 10th round of sanctions on Russia, which the bloc says will make financing the war even more difficult. The motion comes as Ukraine's allies around the world continue to voice their support on the one-year anniversary since Moscow's invasion. Western leaders say Russia has failed to achieve its military goals and urged the international community to maintain solidarity with Ukraine. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
February 25, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?