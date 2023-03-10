What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

What led Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore diplomatic relations?

Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to resume diplomatic relations after seven years of tensions. The two countries released a statement on the agreement which was brokered by China. Embassies will re-open within the next two months. Riyadh and Tehran severed their diplomatic ties after protesters stormed the Saudi embassy in 2016 over the execution of a Saudi Shia cleric. Iranian affairs analyst Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm unpacks what led to this breakthrough. #Iran #SaudiArabia #China