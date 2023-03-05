World Share

Hundreds of shanties gutted after fire breaks out, cause unknown

Thousands of refugees are left without a shelter after a fire broke out at a Rohingya camp in Bangladesh. The fire destroyed at least two-thousand structures, according to officials. Firefighters from two regions from Cox's Bazar arrived to contain the blaze. The cause is still unknown. Kyaw Win, human rights activist, talked about what this means for refugees who are living in this camp, how bad the conditions are for them. #Rohingyacamp #Burma #refugees