POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israeli settlers attack Palestinian homes, killing one in Nablus
02:08
World
Israeli settlers attack Palestinian homes, killing one in Nablus
In the past few hours, six Palestinians have been detained after new Israeli raids across several locations in the Occupied West Bank. There were clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians, including an armed attack on an Israeli checkpoint. No casualties have been reported. Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian ambulance, injuring one woman. Ali Mustafa has more. #Israel #Palestine #WestBank
February 28, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?