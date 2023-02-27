POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Forensic experts probe material quality of collapsed buildings
01:46
World
While teams work to clear the debris, scientists are testing the rubble to detect any negligence in construction. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has assured residents that government-sponsored accommodation will be provided until all homes are rebuilt. The government continues to send tents and containers as temporary shelters, with almost 330-thousand tents currently set up across the 11 quake-hit provinces. Hilal Uzun reports.
February 27, 2023
