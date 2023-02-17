February 17, 2023
06:13
Earthquakes restart debate on seismic isolation technology
The earthquakes that hit Türkiye and Syria on February 6 have brought up a debate about seismic isolation technology. It's a method of trying to protect buildings from earthquakes by installing isolators and energy absorbing devices. They've become popular in Japan in the last few decades. Fatih Sutcu from Istanbul Technical University has more on this technology. #resilientinfrastructure #seismicisolation #earthquake
