How are earthquake survivors coping with the trauma?
27:00
World
Numerous hospitals across Türkiye, including in Istanbul, are providing medical care to the survivors of the earthquakes that occurred last week. Although these patients are receiving proper care and are located far away from the disaster area, many of them are experiencing conflicting feelings as they recuperate and reminisce about the incident. We first speak with ActionAid Arab Region Director to discuss her charities response. Then we speak to experts who tell us about the psychological effects of the earthquake. Guests: Racha Nasreddine ActionAid Arab Region Director Inger Ashing Save the Children International CEO Ebru Salcioglu Clinical Psychologist Rachel Calam Professor of Child and Family Psychology
February 15, 2023
