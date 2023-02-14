World Share

Balkan Countries Come Together During Türkiye’s Worst Disaster In a Century

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes that struck on February 6 have killed tens of thousands of people in Türkiye and destroyed more than 12,000 buildings. Turkish officials have called it the biggest disaster in the last century. Following the high-level alert issued by the government - many countries started sending humanitarian aid and rescue teams. Volunteers from the Balkans, a region which traditionally and historically has close ties with Türkiye, were among the first to arrive in the area. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp