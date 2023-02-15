POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Global aid efforts rally in support of Türkiye earthquake victims
26:00
World
Global aid efforts rally in support of Türkiye earthquake victims
Türkiye is one of the world's largest humanitarian donors, spending billions in different parts of the world. Now, as the country tries to come to terms with enormous loss, the international community is stepping up to return the favour. TRT World talks to three diplomats from Indonesia, Pakistan and Haiti, countries with a history of natural disasters. They explain the huge challenges involved in response and rebuilding and why Türkiye and Syria need the international community’s support. Guests: Bocchit Edmond Haitian Ambassador to US Yousaf Junaid Pakistan Ambassador to Türkiye Lalu Muhamad Iqbal Indonesian Ambassador to Türkiye
February 15, 2023
