POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
11 Palestinians killed, more than 100 injured in ongoing clashes
02:30
World
11 Palestinians killed, more than 100 injured in ongoing clashes
Israel has launched a missile strike on Gaza after its air defence system intercepted several rockets fired from the Palestinian territory early on Thursday. Israel says it struck a Hamas weapons manufacturing site and a military compound. No casualties or injuries were reported.. This comes after at least 11 Palestinians were killed and more than a hundred injured on Wednesday during an Israeli raid on Nablus, in the occupied West Bank.
February 23, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?