What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

The importance of victim identification in earthquake recovery

As Türkiye's rescue operations transition to the recovery phase, the somber task of identifying victims persists. Law enforcement teams and forensic specialists are currently reaching out to surviving relatives to communicate the heartbreaking news nobody wants to receive. Guests: Durmus Aydin Secretary General of IHH David Ranson Deputy Director at the Victorian Institute of Forensic Medicine Jay Silverstein Senior Lecturer at Nottingham Trent University's Forensics Institute