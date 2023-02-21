POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How will Kiev view Putin’s state of nation address?
04:51
World

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a nearly two-hour long address just days before the one year anniversary of the start of Russia's attack on Ukraine. He announced that Moscow would no longer participate in nuclear arms reduction talks, and said the US is trying to undermine Russia's territorial integrity. Matthew Schmidt, Professor of National Security and Political science at New Haven University weighs in on this speech and how Kiev will view it. #Ukraine #Putin #Russia
February 21, 2023
