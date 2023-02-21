POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How Are Türkiye’s Quake Survivors Managing Their Mental Health?
09:15
World
How Are Türkiye’s Quake Survivors Managing Their Mental Health?
The February 6th earthquakes left a devastating toll on countless families. But while we can count the number of lives lost, those who were injured, and how many buildings were destroyed, measuring the long term mental health effects from the quake will be far more difficult. The trauma tens of thousands of survivors endured, and the psychological impact left on the most vulnerable people, including young children, will be felt for years. Guest: Tarik Tuncay Turkish Association of Social Workers
February 21, 2023
