World Share

Eartquakes destroyed at least 12,140 buildings

It's now been six days since the first earthquake of a magnitude 7.7 struck near Gaziantep on Monday; and against all the odds - we are still seeing people pulled alive from beneath the rubble. Local and foreign rescue teams, as well as civilians are among the thousands of collapsed buildings, desperately searching to save more lives. Ziyadin Cakir, a professor of geology at Istanbul Technical University explained the extent of the damage and destruction. #TurkiyeQuakes