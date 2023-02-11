POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Eartquakes destroyed at least 12,140 buildings
07:02
World
Eartquakes destroyed at least 12,140 buildings
It's now been six days since the first earthquake of a magnitude 7.7 struck near Gaziantep on Monday; and against all the odds - we are still seeing people pulled alive from beneath the rubble. Local and foreign rescue teams, as well as civilians are among the thousands of collapsed buildings, desperately searching to save more lives. Ziyadin Cakir, a professor of geology at Istanbul Technical University explained the extent of the damage and destruction. #TurkiyeQuakes
February 11, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?