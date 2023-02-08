World Share

The scale of Türkiye's quakes: Search and rescue pperations in 10 provinces

The sheer scale of this disaster is becoming ever more apparent as the days go by. The affected area spans 10 provinces in Turkiye, and is home to at least 13 million people. That gives you some perspective of just have vast these search and rescue operations are. For more, we're joined by seismologist and earthquake specialist, Tuncay Taymaz in Istanbul. #TurkiyeQuakes