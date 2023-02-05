POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon
02:20
World
US shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon
The US has shot down a massive Chinese balloon that the Pentagon says has been spying on key military sites across north America. The Pentagon is now sifting through the debris, looking for clues about its true purpose. China issued a statement saying, the shooting down of the balloon is a 'serious violation of international practice'. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has more. #chineseballoon #spyballoon #airspace
February 5, 2023
