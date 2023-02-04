POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israelis protesting against Netanyahu's legal reform
02:03
World
Israelis protesting against Netanyahu's legal reform
A legislative bill by Benjamin Netanyahu's new far-right government in Israel is designed to change the judiciary and the country's legal code, but it's been met with fierce opposition. For the past month, thousands of people have taken part in protests against the government and the bill. As Netanyahu and his allies say the measures are necessary, Shoaib Hasan looks at the proposed changes and the reaction.
February 4, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?