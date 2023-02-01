POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Blinken: Washington opposes any actions that make a two-state solution more difficult
06:08
World
Blinken was speaking after a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday. Blinken's visit took place during a time of soaring tensions between Israelis and Palestinians that have already left several people dead since the start of the year. We're going to discuss this with Michael Malchior in Jerusalem. He's the former minister of social affairs and also once served as the deputy foreign minister.
February 1, 2023
