Erdogan: We will not ratify Sweden’s NATO membership
03:19
World
Erdogan: We will not ratify Sweden’s NATO membership
In January, a far-right Danish politician was allowed to burn the Quran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, leading to a diplomatic row between Sweden and Türkiye. But speaking at the ruling AK Party meeting President Erdogan went on to say that Turkiye looks positively on Finland's application for NATO membership. Mehmet Celik joins me now from Istanbul. He's the editorial coordinator at Daily Sabah newspaper.
February 1, 2023
