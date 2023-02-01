POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK won't supply fighter jets to Ukraine but France is open to the idea
The UK has joined the US and Germany in saying it won't supply fighter jets to Ukraine, but there are signs France is open to the idea. After London, Berlin and Washington agreed to deliver tanks, fighter jets are now top of Kiev's combat wish list. We get some analysis on this with Andrew Peek. A former senior director for European and Russian affairs at the National Security Council, and he is currently a non resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council think tank. He is joins me live now from Washington.
February 1, 2023
