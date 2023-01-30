POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US Secretary of State Blinken begins three-day Middle East Visit
06:19
World
US Secretary of State Blinken begins three-day Middle East Visit
Hours before Antony Blinken's arrival in Tel Aviv, Israeli troops killed a Palestinian man. According to Palestinian health officials, the 26-year old man was shot in the head in the occupied West Bank. The attack follows a deadly Israeli raid on the Jenin refugee camp a week ago. Meanwhile, the Israeli government has announced new measures it says are aimed at fighting terrorism, and punishing those who support it. For more, Nour Odeh is with us.
January 30, 2023
