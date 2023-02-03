POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ukrainian and European Union leaders gather in Kiev on Friday
Ukrainian and European Union leaders gather in Kiev on Friday
EU chiefs have said Ukraine's future is in the EU during a joint press conference in Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelensky. This is the first EU-Ukraine summit since the start of the Russian conflict nearly a year ago. Brussels is promising more aid for Kyiv, and more sanctions against Moscow. But is refusing to set a timescale for the moment when Ukraine will be allowed to join the bloc. Our Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
February 3, 2023
