Blinken postpones China trip over 'spy balloon' incident

A case of spying turns into a diplomatic incident - it sounds like a chapter from Cold War novel - but it's happened between Washington and Beijing. The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed his trip to China for what would have been the first high level meeting there in years - after what the US says is a Chinese spy balloon flew across the US. Beijing has apologised but the Biden adminstration has said the balloon as a clear violation of sovereignty and international law. Yasmin El-Sabawi reports from Washington .