POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Erdogan Calls on Sweden to Take Sincere Steps in Fight Against Islamophobia
11:05
World
Erdogan Calls on Sweden to Take Sincere Steps in Fight Against Islamophobia
During an hour-long interview with TRT, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had tough words for Sweden. He reiterated that Ankara won't back Sweden's NATO bid, if it continues to allow the burning of the Quran and fails to crack down on terror groups. Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO last year, but have faced opposition from Türkiye. President Erdogan said Sweden has not lived up to the commitments it made to join the alliance, while also turning a blind eye on hate crimes against Muslims. Last week, Swedish authorities allowed an extremist to burn a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy, sparking global outrage. Erdogan made the warnings about the rise of Islamophobia days after the Turkish foreign ministry issued a travel alert for the US and Europe. It cited a surge in anti-Muslim and racist acts, including growing anti-Turkish rhetoric being pushed by the PKK terror group. In recent weeks, Sweden has seen several large anti-Turkish protests. Guests: Amina Shareef Researcher at University of Cambridge Tarik Oguzlu Professor at Istanbul Aydin University
February 3, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?