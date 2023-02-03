February 3, 2023
03:42
03:42
More Videos
EU expected to announce more sanctions on Russia during summit
EU leaders are expected to announce a TENTH sanctions package against Russia. Moscow launched a fresh barrage of missiles on Kramatorsk, after Wednesday's strikes that left three people dead. Kiev is warning Russia's preparing a renewed offensive to mark the one-year anniversary of the conflict. Ulrich Brueckner is a Political analyst and joined to TRT World live from Berlin. #Ukraine #Russia #EUsummit
More Videos