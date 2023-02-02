POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kiev warns Russia ramping up bombardment
Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine has been hit by a fresh barrage of Russian missiles - after a strike on Wednesday killed at least three people in the city. Moscow is trying to capture the entire Donetsk region, including Kramatosk, after annexing the area last year. Meanwhile Kiev is warning Russia is preparing a renewed offensive, mobilizing troops and ramping up its bombardment, to mark the one-year anniversary of the invasion. Sarah Morice reports.
February 2, 2023
