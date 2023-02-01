World Share

Half a million UK workers strike for higher wages

The UK has been hit by its worst level of strike action in almost a decade. Teachers joined rail employees, some civil servants and bus drivers in a nationwide walkout involving around half a million workers. It’s part of an ongoing campaign by public sector workers for higher pay to help them cope with rising inflation. Teachers walked out for the first time since 2008, leading to the closure of thousands of schools. Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest.