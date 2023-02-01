POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Half a million UK workers strike for higher wages
02:03
World
Half a million UK workers strike for higher wages
The UK has been hit by its worst level of strike action in almost a decade. Teachers joined rail employees, some civil servants and bus drivers in a nationwide walkout involving around half a million workers. It’s part of an ongoing campaign by public sector workers for higher pay to help them cope with rising inflation. Teachers walked out for the first time since 2008, leading to the closure of thousands of schools. Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest.
February 1, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?