POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US preparing $2.2B military package, includes long-range missiles
02:39
World
US preparing $2.2B military package, includes long-range missiles
Russia says it has captured a village on the northern outskirts of Bakhmut, where some of the heaviest fighting of the war has taken place in recent weeks. It's defensde ministry says the village of Blahodatne, not far from Bakhmut, was captured with the help of aerial support. As the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy continues to call on allies for more military support, the US is set to announce yet another multibillion dollar military aid package for the country. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has more.
February 1, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?