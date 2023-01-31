POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kurti Doubles Down on Proposal of Ethnic Association Despite US, EU Push
26:10
World
Kurti Doubles Down on Proposal of Ethnic Association Despite US, EU Push
Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti has rejected the creation of an association of Serb municipalities in his country's north. The proposal was one of the articles in a French-German deal that aims to normalize relations between the two neighbors. Earlier this month, EU envoy Miroslav Lajcak said if one side refuses to agree, the international community will respond accordingly. With his country risking isolation by the West, Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic has expressed the possibility of compromise. Plus, the European Union is considering stalling Montenegro’s accession negotiations after being warned by some of its members. Last week, Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon once again urged Montenegro on behalf of the EU to appoint judges in its Constitutional Court by February, so that elections in March can go ahead. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
January 31, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?