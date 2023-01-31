POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is Britain trying to ban strikes?
Britain’s government is responding to record levels of strikes by passing laws aimed at restricting the right of workers to walk out. Trades unions accuse the Conservative government of acting like “a dictator” and carrying out a “horrific attack” on workers’ rights. Ministers say the legislation is essential to maintaining public safety. But is the government simply trying to ban strikes? Guests: Tim Skeet Member of the UK Conservative Party Pollyanna Ruiz Author of ‘Articulating Dissent: Protest and the Public Sphere’ Tonia Novitz Professor of Labour Law at the University of Bristol Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:00 GMT on TRT World.
January 31, 2023
