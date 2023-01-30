World Share

Climate activist Vanessa Nakate on holding world leaders to account | The InnerView

After an infamous incident at Davos in 2020, Vanessa Nakate is unlikely to ever be cropped out of a picture again. The Ugandan climate justice activist has gained international recognition by sounding the alarm about climate change and its devastating impact on the world’s most vulnerable people, especially children. She speaks to The InnerView about her new role as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, her ongoing quest for climate justice and why her faith is so important to her.