World
Blinken urges calm during Jerusalem visit
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is on a two-day visit to Israel and Palestine. On the first leg, Blinken met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss regional politics and security. It was hoped that Blinken's arrival in Israel would help calm the ongoing conflict. But as Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports, his messages have little effect on Palestinians who have suffered under years of occupation.
January 31, 2023
