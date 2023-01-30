POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pakistani Taliban has claimed responsibility for suicide bombing
01:10
World
Pakistani Taliban has claimed responsibility for suicide bombing
The Pakistani Taliban has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing on a mosque in Peshawar. At least 59 people died in the blast, most of them police officers taking part in prayers. More than a hundred other people were injured. Since the Pakistani Taliban ended a ceasefire with the government last year, the number of attacks in the country has risen. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
January 30, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?