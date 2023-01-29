POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Gun attack in Occupied East Jerusalem wounds two Israelis
04:04
World
Two Israelis have been wounded in a gun attack in the Occupied East Jerusalem near the Old City. It comes a day after a man opened fire near a Synagogue in occupied East Jerusalem killing seven people and leaving around a dozen injured. The shooting on Saturday took place in the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan near the historic Old City. Abdel Bari Atwan, Editor in Chief of Rai al-Youm Online Independent Newspaper, is talking about the developments.
January 29, 2023
