POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Under increasing pressure on Germany, Berlin decides to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine
04:37
World
Under increasing pressure on Germany, Berlin decides to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine
Russia has labelled the proposal by Western countries to send tanks to Ukraine as a "blatant provocation" and has expressed anger towards it. The US and Germany are reportedly close to announcing the delivery of these tanks, which would be the most powerful weapons sent to Ukraine since Russia's aggression. Let's get some analysis now from Alexey Muraviev. He's an Associate Professor of National Security and Strategic Studies at Curtin University, and joins us from Perth, Australia.
January 25, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?