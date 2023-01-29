POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
PM Sunak fires Nadhim Zahawi over breach of ministerial codes
04:52
World
PM Sunak fires Nadhim Zahawi over breach of ministerial codes
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has dismissed Conservative minister Nadhim Zahawi, citing a serious violation of the ministerial code. An independent inquiry has found Zahawi broke the rules by repeatedly failing to declare that the UK's Revenue and Customs department was investigating his tax affairs. The investigation, which took more than a year, found Zahawi didn't follow proper financial declaration protocols after taking office in 2019. Zahawi - who served as Minister Without Portfolio and Conservative Party Chairperson - was also previously in hot water for tax avoidance, an offence he settled for almost 6.2 million dollars. Denis MacShane , former British MP, is commenting on the decision of Sunak. #RishiSunak #NadhimZahawi #British
January 29, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?