Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vows to raise birth rate

Japan's prime minister is warning his country is on the brink of social collapse because of its falling birth rate. Fumio Kishida said it's now or never, as Tokyo grapples with an ageing population and fewer workers to support them. Japan now has the world's second-highest proportion of people aged 65 and over. Let’s get some analysis from Jennifer Sciubba, a demographic expert and Author of 8 Billion & Counting #japan #birthrate #demographic