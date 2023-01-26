POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
NATO members agree to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine
NATO members agree to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine
Germany and the US have agreed to send advanced battlefield tanks to Ukraine after days of negotiation. Kiev is hoping to build momentum and fortify its positions ahead of a predicted Russian offensive in the spring. TRT World discuss this with Nikolai Sokov. He worked at the Soviet and Russian Ministry for Foreign Affairs. He is also the author of Russian Strategic Modernization: Past and Future. He is now a senior fellow at the Vienna Center for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation. #Leopardtank #Russia #Ukraine
January 26, 2023
