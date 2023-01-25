What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Finland approves military sales to Türkiye, first time since 2019

For the first time since 2019, Finland's defence ministry has issued a commercial export licence for military material to be sold to Turkiye. It's been a key demand for Ankara to approve Finland's bid to become a member of NATO, but the accession process appears to have stalled after Saturday's Quran-burning incident in Stockholm. That's led to Ankara postponing a high-level NATO meeting with both Nordic nations. Hilal Uzun has more.