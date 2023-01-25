POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What has changed in Tunisia since the Arab Spring?
What has changed in Tunisia since the Arab Spring?
Thousands of people have once again taken to the streets in Tunisia protesting the current leadership. It coincides with the 12th anniversary of the Jasmine revolution. With a struggling economy, increased isolation from the west and continued political instability, we discuss what has changed in the past 12 years. Guests: Radwan Masmoudi Member of Tunisia's Ennahda Party Firas Njah Human Rights Defender and Protester Ghaya Ben Mbarek Journalist
January 25, 2023
