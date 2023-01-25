POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Chris Hipkins sworn in as New Zealand's 41st Prime Minister
01:50
World
Chris Hipkins has been sworn in as New Zealand's new prime minister, following Jacinda Ardern's surprise resignation last week. Ardern left parliament for the last time as prime minister on Wednesday, as well-wishers waved and cheered. Her successor, Chris Hipkins, has held his first cabinet meeting and says his government's focus is tackling the cost of living crisis. Claire Herriot has more.
January 25, 2023
