POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israeli police say dozens arrested after attack at a synagogue
02:22
World
Israeli police say dozens arrested after attack at a synagogue
Two people have been wounded in a gun attack in occupied East Jerusalem. Police say the attacker was a 13-year old. His family disputes the claim. The shooting on Saturday took place in the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan near the historic Old City. It comes a day after a man opened fire near a Synagogue in occupied East Jerusalem killing seven people and leaving around a dozen injured.
January 28, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?