At least 11 people killed in Russian missile assault on Ukraine
02:37
World
At least 11 people killed in Russian missile assault on Ukraine
Russian missiles have pounded Ukraine, killing at least 11 people and injuring 11 more. Kiev says Moscow launched 55 air and sea-based missiles, but that 47 were destroyed, 20 of them near the capital. The missile strikes followed a series of overnight drone attacks and came just hours after the US and Germany pledged to send Ukraine modern battle tanks. As Sarah Morice reports, the move has infuriated Russia.
January 26, 2023
