Why are several countries secretly helping Myanmar's military junta despite sanctions?
Western firms are facilitating the production of Myanmar's junta weapons, as a recent high-level report says companies from at least 13 countries are sending parts used for producing arms. Those weapons are then being used to commit human rights atrocities. While the military continues its oppression, the Rohingya community's exodus continues. For almost seven years, the Muslim minority has been fleeing persecution in Rakhine state, while internationally backed efforts to assist and protect them have mostly failed. Why is the international community not doing more to help civilians in the country? Guests: Yanghee Lee Former UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Myanmar Ronan Lee Doctoral Prize Fellow at Loughborough University London Kyaw Win Founder and Executive Director of Burma Human Rights Network Matthew Smith Co-Founder and CEO of Fortify Rights
January 19, 2023
