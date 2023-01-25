POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Judge resumes Beirut blast probe after more than a year
02:15
World
Judge resumes Beirut blast probe after more than a year
The judge investigating the 2020 Beirut port explosion has reopened the case after it was paused for more than a year. Some of Lebanon’s top former officials have now been charged in connection with the explosion that killed 220 people and made thousands homeless. Relatives of the victims say the resumption of the investigation has given them a glimmer of hope. Ahmad al Shehabi has the story.
January 25, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?