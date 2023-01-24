World Share

Poland formally requests Germany's permission to send tanks

Poland has formally submitted a request to export German-built Leopard tanks to Ukraine - in a move that raises the pressure on Berlin. The Polish prime minister has accused Germany of delaying and dodging over its hesitancy to send the tanks itself. Berlin says a decision about supplying the tanks will be made soon. Meanwhile in Kiev, several Ukrainian politicians and officials have been forced to resign over a growing corruption scandal. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.