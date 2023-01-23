POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
10 people killed in shooting in California
Dr. Lott, has a PhD in economics, is president of the Crime Prevention Research Center. He talks about Gun control in US: as 10 people killed in shooting during Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in California on Sunday, 22 January 2023. With his many books including More Guns, Less Crime, The Bias Agains Guns and Gun Control Myths , Dr. Lott, basically argues that by allowing adults to carry concealed weapons significantly reduces crime in America.
January 23, 2023
