BizTech Share

The world's richest took more than half of all new wealth since 2020

British charity organisation Oxfam says the world's richest people have grabbed nearly twice as much wealth as the rest of the global population put together over the past two years. Didem Demircan is the Coordinator at KEDV, the Foundation for Support of Women's Work. She gave us an insight into the decades of unfair tax cuts for the super-rich and corporations that have fueled inequality, with the poorest people in many countries paying higher prices. #Oxfam #RichestPeople #GlobalWealth